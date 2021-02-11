Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 152,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,438. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

