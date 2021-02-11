Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Up 8.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.61. 9,303,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 694% from the average session volume of 1,172,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 376.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

