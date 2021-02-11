Phoenix Global (PHB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $1.20 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00103544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

