Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $501,651.37 and approximately $47.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,129.16 or 0.99855294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.21 or 0.01034390 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00341525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00217974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00081101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,691,087 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

