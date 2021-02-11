Phoneum Trading Up 32.2% This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $134,305.09 and approximately $1,809.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

