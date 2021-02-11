Phore One Day Volume Reaches $11,083.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $11,083.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002186 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,346,389 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

