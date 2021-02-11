Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

