Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Insider Lena Wilson Acquires 30,000 Shares

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) insider Lena Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Lena Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Lena Wilson bought 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25. Picton Property Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £465.47 million and a PE ratio of 40.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.