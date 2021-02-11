Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Announces Earnings Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.86-1.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86-$1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 27,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,902. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

