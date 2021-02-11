Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.67. 1,343,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 766,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

