PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 83,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

