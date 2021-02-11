PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 378.8% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,477,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period.

PKO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

