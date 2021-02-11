PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.09

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $24.91. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 115,730 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.