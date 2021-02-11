Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.20

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.20 and last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 25064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

