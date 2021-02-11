Pinnacle Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

PPBN opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

