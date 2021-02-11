Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.75

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 229067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

