Piper Sandler Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $204.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

