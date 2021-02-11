Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.