Piper Sandler Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.07.

Shares of COO stock opened at $378.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.84 and a 200-day moving average of $339.36. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

