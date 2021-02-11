Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lazard Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

LAZ stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

