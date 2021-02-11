Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $28.05 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00303872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00101711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 117% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

