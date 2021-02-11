Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,980.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $933,779.64 and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.92 or 0.03712970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00385628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.01123199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.00468681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00429941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00304764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.