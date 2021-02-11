PIVX Trading Up 4.8% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001827 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

