Pizza Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 118.7% against the dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

