Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.