Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

