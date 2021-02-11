Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Plains GP by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

