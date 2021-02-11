Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.
PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.
Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Plains GP by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.