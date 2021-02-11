Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLNT stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

