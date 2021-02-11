Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0806 on Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 514.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 237.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,936.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00255451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00075951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084016 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

