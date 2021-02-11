Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

