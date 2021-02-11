PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.