Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.23

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $24.57. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 4,059 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.