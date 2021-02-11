Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PLPRF remained flat at $$1.04 on Thursday. 524,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Plus Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.
Plus Products Company Profile
