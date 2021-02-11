Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.