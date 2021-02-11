Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 86.8% in January

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$18.40 during trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

PLSQF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

