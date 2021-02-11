Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,501,834 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

