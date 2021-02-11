Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,124. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
