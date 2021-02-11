POA Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,454,139 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
