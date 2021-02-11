Polkadot Price Tops $25.40 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $23.04 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.09 or 0.91867695 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,042,920,618 coins and its circulating supply is 907,318,278 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

