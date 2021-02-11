Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pollard Banknote in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

