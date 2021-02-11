PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 720,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,215,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

