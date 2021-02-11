PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PYPD stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 25,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,683. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Get PolyPid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.