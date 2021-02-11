Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) Shares Gap Up to $514.00

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $514.00, but opened at $550.00. Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) shares last traded at $577.26, with a volume of 1,536,627 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

