PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $38,076.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057372 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.45 or 0.01073044 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054370 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006175 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.47 or 0.05395358 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026726 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019759 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033962 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.
PolySwarm Profile
Buying and Selling PolySwarm
PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.