Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI) Trading Up ∞

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Ltd (LON:PEBI) shares were up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 8,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,123 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

About Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI)

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

