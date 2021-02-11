Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $3.10. Portman Ridge Finance shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 43,125 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

