POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.70

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.70 and traded as high as $61.77. POSCO shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 113,341 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in POSCO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

