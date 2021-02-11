PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 118.2% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $30,168.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 118.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.69 or 0.03716308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00384562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.42 or 0.01117862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00466827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00427043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00303907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00024863 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,695,434 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.