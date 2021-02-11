Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

