Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) CAO Purchases $37,100.00 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) CAO Susan Hollander purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PW traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,882. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the third quarter worth $396,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

